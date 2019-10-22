Cow eats owner’s 20gm gold chain ; see what happened next

A cow accidentally swallowed its owner’s 20gm gold chain while feeding on a flower garland in Nanditale village of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district . The animal was later operated upon to retrieve the gold chain.

The one-and-a-half-year-old cow, a jersey cross breed heifer, belongs to Ravindra Bhat, a resident of Kanmane in Ulluru gram panchayat.

On Vijayadashami, Bhat decorated the idols in his house with a flower garland and a gold chain before offering puja. Next day, the garland was taken off and given to the cow to chew on. But the Bhat family forgot to remove the gold chain that was entangled in the garland. By the time the family realized their folly, the cow had already swallowed the chain. “In fact, the cow had left the garland half-eaten,” said Bhat.

Vet: Decided to operate when cow turned paleB hat contacted the Veterinary Hospital in Sagar. Veterinary officer Dr Dayanand said: “We decided to wait. I advised him to observe the cow closely for a few days and check the dung. When the cow started to get slightly pale, we decided to operate on the animal,” said Dr Dayanand.

Dr Dayananad said the surgery was performed on Wednesday and the cow is doing well. It should be fine in ten days’ time, he said. The surgery was assisted by Keriyappa and it cost around Rs 2,000.