Girl wearing jeans and sleeveless top barred from driving test

In a shocking incident in Chennai, a woman wearing jeans and a sleeveless top was barred from giving her driving test. The RTO officer refused to take her driving test because he found her dress ‘inappropriate’. According to a Times of India report, the woman said that she really wanted the driving licence so she rushed home and changed to a salwar kameez set.

The report further mentions the incident of another girl who was made to return from the test centre because she was wearing capri and a shirt. She was asked to change into some decent clothing. When she opposed, the inspector gathered a few of his colleagues who also said the same thing regarding this unwritten rule.