J&K : Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter

Oct 22, 2019, 09:40 pm IST
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral area, as senior police officer said. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, as security forces continue search operations. Earlier, the forces had launched a cordon and search operation following the inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The exchange of fire was going on and no casualties had been reported so far, the police said earlier, adding that further details were being awaited.

