Katrina-Nayanthara teams up for Kay campaign video, Kat calls Nayanthara ‘gorgeous superstar’

Bollywood diva and entepreuner Katrina Kaif joined hands with busy South Indian actress Nayanthara for the promotion of her new venture-Kay beauty products.

In a video which seems to have shot before the actual filming Kat can be seen chatting with the south Indian beauty.She posted the video in her twitter account and tweeted”“A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious forever grateful stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww.”