PM Modi congratulates Widodo for his second Presidential term

Congratulating Joko Widodo on his second term of assuming the office of President of Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the friendship and strategic partnership between India and Indonesia will deepen further.

“Heartiest congratulations to President @jokowi on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbor. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen,” Modi tweeted.