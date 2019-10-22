PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 and dispatch the first lot of pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh would be a part of the Sikh delegation led by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said a Home Ministry official, adding that they will pay obeisance at the shrine and return the same day.

The announcement comes a day after India declared that it would sign an agreement on the Corridor with Pakistan on Wednesday. Earlier, there was information that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Corridor on November 8.