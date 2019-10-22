Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s kiss during music concert goes viral :Watch Video

Nick Jonas expressed his love for wife and actress Priyanka Chopra with a mushy kiss during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. Their romantic moment has gone viral on the virtual world.

Nick, who has often expresses his love for his wife during Happiness Begins Tour, kissed Priyanka in the middle of the concert.

During a concert in the US, Nick and Priyanka stole a kiss, and the video of the same is going viral on social media.

In the video, Priyanka and sister-in-law Danielle can be seen standing in the VIP area of the auditorium as Jonas Brothers walk past them. Kevin Jonas kisses his wife Danielle and then, Nick and Priyanka steal a kiss. Joe was missing his wife Sophie as he pretended to reach out to a man for a kiss who was amused at the gesture.

Nick also called out her name before singing “I believe”. Priyanka can be seen blushing as she stands next to Danielle.