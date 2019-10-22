This south Indian city named one of the best destination in the world to visit next year

South Indian city of Kochi has been named as the seventh-best destination in the world to visit next year by the global travel book publisher, Lonely Planet.

Kochi, which will host the contemporary Kochi-Muziris Biennale next year, is the only Indian city selected by the travel guide, which unveiled its annual list of countries, cities and other destinations that it says travellers should visit next year.

The recommendations are included in the upcoming book “Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2020,” which will be released on October 23.

Lonely Planet, which focuses on cities that make a positive impact on the environment, describes the Kerala city as a destination that embraces its heritage.

“Kochi has become a shining example of renewable energy in recent years, launching the world’s first fully solar-power airport, which snagged it a UN Champions of the Earth award,” said Lonely Plant, highlighting the boho cafes and homestays nestled in greenery.