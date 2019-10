Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, on Tuesday announced a decision to offer a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.

The fines have to be paid between today and January 31, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Major General Al Shamsi thanked the Sharjah Executive Council for the decision. He called on all motorists to avail of the opportunity.