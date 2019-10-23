Actress Ileana D’Cruz bikini photoshoot goes viral : Watch Video

Actress Ileana D’Cruz once again delighted her fans by sharing a stunning picture of herself chilling like a villain in a bikini on Wednesday.

In the photo, Ileana can be seen sunbathing in a red-and-black printed Bikini and we totally love her expressions. However, we can’t decide if we love her expressions more or her caption. Why, you ask? Instagramming the photo, Ileana wrote, “Mama: Don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan! Me: (added ‘so what’ emoticon).” So cool, Ileana! Check out her post and her caption here: