Bigg Boss : Balika Vadhu star Sheetal Khandal makes sexual harassment allegations on contestant Siddharth Shukla

Contestant Siddharth Shukla of TV’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 is currently in the news. On the one hand, in the Bigg Boss house, many other female contestants, including Rashmi, were annoyed by her lewd behavior, for which Salman Khan has applied her class. At the same time, his old co-actor has made many serious allegations on Siddharth. Actress Sheetal Khandal, who played the role of ‘Gehna’ in Balika Vadhu, recently made a surprise revelation on Siddharth Shukla in an interview to a portal. Sheetal said in the interview that the entire industry is aware of the true color of Siddharth who shows himself respect for women. I have been a victim of their sexist behavior. Not only this, Balika Vadhu Sheetal Khandal said about Siddharth Shukla’s treatment of her on the sets of Balika Vadhu and said, ‘When I was working with her in Balika Vadhu, I myself was a victim of her sexist behavior. He tried to do this with many girls with me. You know what I am trying to say by speaking like this.