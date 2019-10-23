Bollywood  actress Disha Patani’s latest instagram photos goes viral : See Pics

Taking to Instagram,Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared her mirror selfie in a black off-shoulder top and matching denim. She accessorised her look with a simple locket and nude makeup. She has styled her hair in soft curls and looks smouldering hot and sexy in the picture.

Currently, the Bharat actor is in Chandigarh for an event and we are sure she is definitely making her fans fall in love with her. Her picture has gone viral and fetched 8 lakh likes so far.