Congress leader DK Shivakumar released from Tihar jail

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday, hours after he was granted bail by the Delhi High. Shivakumar, who is accused in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has been freed on a Rs. 25 lakh bail bond.

The 57-year-old leader was released following a medical check-up and other formalities at 9.15 pm, the official added. His bail plea was opposed ED had challenged his bail plea.

The judge, who granted him bail, also said that the Congress leader cannot tamper with the evidence as the documents are with the investigating agencies.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court’s order denying him bail in the case.