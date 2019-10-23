Hyundai launches Santro Anniversary Edition in India

Hyundai has launched Santro Anniversary Edition for a starting price of Rs 5.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The limited-edition model marks the first anniversary of the introduction of the new Hyundai Santro in India.

The new Santro Anniversary Edition comes with exterior features like gunmetal grey wheel covers, black ORVMs and door handles, glossy black roof rails, bodyside moulding, rear chrome garnish and Anniversary Edition emblem. The limited-edition model gets an all-black cabin with new seat fabric. The AC vents have Aqua Teal inserts. The surface around the gear lever has been given Aqua Teal treatment as well.

Powering Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition is the same 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder, 12-valve petrol engine that is available across the entire Santro range. The motor delivers 69 PS and 99 Nm of torque and is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox with an option for an AMT.