Indian girl emulating Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action : Watch Viral Video

Oct 23, 2019, 08:46 pm IST
Former India opener Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to share a video of a girl mimicking Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action on Wednesday. “Hey @harbhajan_singh, looks like you’re her inspiration….like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country,” Aakash Chopra tweeted. In the video posted by the former India cricketer, a girl can be seen bowling with an action which is similar to Harbhajan Singh and also had bits of Jasprit Bumrah.

