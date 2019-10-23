Pakistani singer threatens PM Modi with suicide attack

After threatening to unleash reptiles on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada is now warning him with a suicide attack.

On Tuesday, Pirzada posted on Twitter a photo of herself donning what appeared to be a suicide jacket with a caption that again warned Modi over Kashmir.

“#ModiHitler i just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti,” she wrote as caption to the photo.

#ModiHitler i just wish huh #kashmirkibeti pic.twitter.com/tAtpMH6t1U

Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) October 22, 2019

Pirzada’s tweet has gone viral with over 1900 likes and multiple retweets. It sparked outrage on social media, with several users reprimanding the Lahore-based singer for using the platform irresponsibly and projecting a bad image of Pakistan to the world.

Last month, Pirzada had posted a 15-second clip on Twitter posing with a few snakes and alligators and threatened to unleash the reptiles on PM Modi for what he was doing to Kashmir.