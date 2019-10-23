“You’ve got our vote but we’ve not got the house”, Woman questions Siddaramaiah : Watch Video

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced an embarrassing situation on Wednesday when he visited his constituency Badami to take the stock of the damage due to floods. A video tweeted by ANI shows Siddaramaiah’s vehicle being gheraoed by flood-affected people while a woman questions him on the promises he had made before the Karnataka Assembly elections.

“We were told if we vote for you, we will get a house. Now you have got our vote, but we have not got the house. Who will give us the house?” the woman, who hails from a village in Badami, can be heard saying. The Congress leader can be seen hearing the grievances of the woman and then signals her to move aside to let his car pass.