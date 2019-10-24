Actress Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for not removing price tag on dupatta : See Pics

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is one of the favourite target of trolls online. From throwing nasting comments about her gym wears to red carpet looks, trolls never leave a chance to criticize Janhvi. And yet again, netizens were quick to spot Janhvi’s fashion faux pas when she was recently clicked at her pilates class.

In a video, Janhvi was seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta. The camera followed her till her car. At one point, when she turned around, the price tag could be seen on the dupatta. And within no time, people started commenting about her dupatta’s price tag and cracked jokes about it.

“Tag ..bhul gyi nikalna,” one wrote. Another wrote, “Did she or her stylist rob that suit from a shop? It has that sensor wala thing attached to dupatta.” “Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn’t have tag… that’s y,” a user wrote in jest.

However, Myntra, Indian online fashion store, soon came to Janhvi’s rescue. They quickly responded to trolls by a quirky and witty comment which reads, “Flag it, tag it, bag it. Clothes returned without a tag are as good as rag! We don’t wanna brag, but if you follow the steps, your return will be without a snag!”