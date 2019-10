With only one round pending to count, UDF’s Shanimol Usman leads the Poll race with 1492 votes ahead of nearest rival Manu C Pulickal of LDF.

Shanimol Usman dominated the poll count from the start but the remaining round of EVM’s is from Thuravur, a known LDF fortress. The Arur constituency is heading to a photo finish end with a climax sustaining up till the very end.