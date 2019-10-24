Audi A6 eighth-generation launched in India : Price and Features

Audi India has launched the all-new, eighth-generation A6 in India, right at the peak of the festive season. Prices for the new Audi A6 begin from Rs 54.2 lakh ex-showroom pan India.

The new A6 is a full generation change over the car sold in India previously and is a fresh assault from the German luxury car brand in what is one of the most important luxury car segments even today, despite the influx of similarly priced SUVs.

Unsurprisingly, Audi has only launched the petrol version of the new A6 for now, with a diesel version slated for launch later this year. The petrol A6 is powered by a BSVI compliant 2.0-litre TFSI engine that sends an impressive 248PS and 370Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed S tronic transmission.

More importantly, the new A6 is a lot sharper looking car as compared to its predecessor and has a more stately presence thanks to its wider grille, sleek-looking matrix LED headlamps and sculpted hood. The car also looks particularly attractive from the rear thanks to the design of the taillights and the chrome strip connecting them. The chrome strip, in fact, has become a trademark design for Audi, also seen on the current generation A8 (yet to be launched in India) and the upcoming 2020 Q7.