“Congress vote percentage has increased”,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today praised her party for fighting back in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections and bypolls in several states, including Uttar Pradesh.

“I haven’t seen the latest trends, really happy at both (Haryana and Maharashtra). We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased,” Priyanka Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI.

Bypolls were held on 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Gujarat, Bihar (five seats), Assam and Punjab (four seats each), Kerala (five seats), Sikkim (three seats), Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (two seats each) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Of the 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP and ally Apna Dal (S) are ahead in eight seats. The BJP is leading in seven seats and ally Apna Dal (S) in one. The Samajwadi Party is ahead in two, while the Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in the remaining seat.