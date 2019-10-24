His Highness Sheikh Mohammed sends Diwali greetings on Twitter

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to send his Diwali greetings.

“To all who are celebrating Diwali, let me wish them, on behalf of the people and residents of UAE, a truly joyful festival. May the light from the festivities around the world shine a blessing of love and hope on us all,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The festival of lights begin with Dhanteras on Friday, October 25, the first day that marks Diwali.

