Honda announces Big Diwali bonanza,Discounts on Amaze and CR-V may literally amaze you

Japanese automaker Honda had announced a big festive offer for the Indian market on the occasion of Diwali. The auto giant had announced massive discounts of up to 5 Lakh rupees on its wide range of cars ranging from Amaze to CR-V.

The Honda auto company festive bonanza is complete with Cash discounts, exchange offers and easy finance for vehicles over its wide range of cars. While Honda’s entry-level sedan Amaze offers a discount of flat 42,000 rupees. If you have a car to exchange with the new Honda then a four to five years extended warranty worth 12,000 rupees plus a discount of 30,000 rupees would be added to the price of the old vehicle. If there is no car to exchange, then a Honda car exchange program worth rupees 16,000 and an extended warranty worth 12,000 rupees would be given.

Premium hatchback Honda Jazz will get a festive discount of 50,000 which is a combo of 25,000 in cash and 25,000 in-car exchange bonus added to the value of the old car. This offer is valid for both variants of Jazz- Petrol and Diesel. Honda City will get a discount of 62,000 rupees a combo which comprises 32,000 rupees in cash and 30,000 as an exchange bonus added to old car value.

The biggest discount is when purchasing Honda’s premium SUV, the CR-V which gives a total discount of 5 Lakh rupees. The CR-V’s diesel variant is given 5 lakh rupees discount and the 2 WD variant is given 4 lakh cash discount.