John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz recreate Salman Khan-Kajol’s hit 21-year-old number in Pagalpanti song

A song from Pagalpanti featuring Bollywood hunk John Abraham and Ileana is released. The song titled ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke’,is a remake of the hit song of the 90’s film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya starring Salman Khan.

Both John and Ileana can be seen grooving to the music on a London street in colorful outfits. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Sabbir Ahmed and sung by Mika and Neha Kakkar. Ileana who was tensed in the sets while redoing the dance number said, “Recreating a classic is always met with a certain kind of expectation, and I was definitely nervous. But shooting with Ganesh Acharya (who also choreographed the original) made it so much easier. He (Acharya) made the entire song so much fun that John and I were completely relaxed during the shoot. We had a blast.”

John Abraham said he really enjoyed enacting Salman Khan’s moves in the movie.