Kerala assembly polls,LDF’s VK Prasanth a ‘Dark horse’, LDF leads in 3 constituencies,UDF gives fight in Mancheshwaram

After getting ditched to the third place in the previous assembly elections after K Muralidharan of Congress and Kummanam Rajashekaran of BJP , the sustained lead of LDF candidate and the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation VK Prasanth is proving him to be a ‘dark horse’ .It has to be noted that VK Prasanth showed a leading trend in Congress’ stronghold areas which were counted earlier.

VK Prasanth is leading comfortably ahead in Vattiyoorkaavu constituency by 4700 votes with Mohan Kumar of Congress trailing behind.Adv.S Suresh of BJP is left behind to the third place. Mancheshwaram constituency lead by UDF, and in Aroor constituency too Shanimol Usman of UDF is marginally ahead of her nearest opposition LDF candidate Manu C Pulickal.