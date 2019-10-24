LDF’s Mayor Bro wins by 14,250 in Vattiyoorkaavu constituency

The LDF candidate of Vattiyoorkaavu and the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation VK Prasanth wins the by-election with a record of 14250 votes. After getting ditched to third place in the previous assembly election the LDFs triumph is seen as a major signal of pro-government sentiment regardless of the intervention of communal organizations.

UDF candidate Mohan Kumar, speaking to media persons said the time delay in nomination of candidates and the backing of a communal organization may have backfired for the UDF. BJP ‘s Adv S.Suresh finished third with a markedly low vote count than expected.

VK Prasanth gave the signal of him being a dark horse when he led the count of postal ballots followed by clear lead on areas of Congress dominance. Speaking to media VK Prasanth said his win is the people’s verdict against divisive politics and a clear sign that the state government is moving in the right track.