Maharashtra-Haryana Assembly elections,BJP swifts ahead in Maharashtra while Congress gives a tough fight in Haryana

The Poll updates are rolling and early leads, denote the NDA fortress of Maharashtra is favoring BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The NDA alliance is way ahead with 180 plus seats denoting a comfortable win for NDA with their candidates way ahead of nearest rivals NCP-Congress alliance.

Meanwhile in Haryana Congress is giving a tough fight for the NDA alliance. The NDA alliance had claimed victory of over 75 seats in Haryana in this assembly elections. Congress is ahead in 33 seats while BJP is leading in 36 in the 90 seats strong Haryana assembly. Congress volunteers have started gathering in the residence of Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda as the thrilling poll fight intensifies.