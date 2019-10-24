Mani Ratnam’s new venture ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, Trisha will share screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachan

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil star-studded heavyweight film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ has included south Indian actress Trisha Krishnan in a pivotal role.

Trisha would share the screen space with the female lead Aishwarya Rai Bachan, but her role in the film would be pivotal as per sources. ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ already looks like India’s biggest multi-starrer. It is already confirmed that the film will star Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul among others.

Trisha’s addition to the cast line-up is confirmed but an official announcement from producers is yet awaited.