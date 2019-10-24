Priyanka Gandhi expresses content in Poll results of Maharashtra and haryana,Alleges conspiracy in Gangoh poll results

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is now camping in Raebarely expressed her content in the poll results of Haryana and Maharashtra. She also raised concerns about conspiracy in the poll results of Gangoh in Saharanpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh. She said congress will raise its concern to Election Commission for its booth workers thrown out of counting rooms and the unexplained last round reversal of cards in favor of BJP.

She alleged foul play and using government machinery to topple fair elections in Gangoh. As per reports after the counting of 27 th round all media and opposition were pushed away by the authorities and later the pol counts turned in favor of BJP candidate Keerti Singh which won the by-poll with a majority of 5419 votes to the nearest contender Noman Masood of Congress.

Noman Masood speaking to reporters said that democracy is being murdered by the UP state government and the counting is not fare, as the opposition booth workers were thrown out of the counting room.