Students never sung Saraswati vandana or National song, Principal makes sing ‘Lab par aatihe dua’…song in assembly

The students of a Government school headed by a Muslim Principal never had sung Saraswati Vandana or National Song ‘Vandemataram..’ in the assembly line up. The government school located in Pilibhit in UP had Furkan Ali as Principal, whose suspension was revoked on a humanitarian basis following a judgment by block education officer Upendra Kumar that his intentions were not in contrast to national interests.

The students of the song used to sing ‘Labpe aatihe dua…’, a famous Urdu song written by Allama Iqbaal who also wrote Saare jahaan se Accha Hindustan hamaara…’.The Principal was facing allegations from a working member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad that he made the pupils sing an Islamic prayer used only in Madrasas.

However a committee appointed by governor Vaibhav Shrivaastav comprising of City magistrate Ritu Puniya, city ATM Vandana Trivedi,Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Devendra Swarup found out that the allegations were a misfit for the Principal and the song was not an Islamic prayer but only a popular Urdu song fostering good nature and the importance of humanity, above all to students.