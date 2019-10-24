 Swiggy customer refuses food from Muslim delivery boy

Hyderabad : In an incident, a Hindu customer refused to accept the delivery of chicken 65 from the hands of a Muslim delivery boy of Swiggy.This happened when the Muslim delivery boy introduced himself to the customer.

A resident of Shah Ali Banda had booked an order for chicken 65 to be delivered from a hotel for which the hotel management commissioned the services of a Muslim delivery boy.

While booking the said order, the customer had desired that chicken 65 should be sent through a Hindu delivery boy but when this order was served and the Muslim boy took it to the house of the customer. The customer asked his name and refused to take it delivery.

He cancelled the order.Vexed with this incident, the delivery boy lodged a complaint with the police.