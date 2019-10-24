Tropical storm likely in Arabian Sea, warns UAE

The UAE weather department on Thursday issued a tropical storm warning.
A tropical depression in the east of Arabian Sea, with wind speeds of 40-50kmph, is likely to intensify into a tropical storm with wind speeds of 70-80kmph in the next 24 hours. It will also turn westwards.
The tropical storm will have no effect on the UAE, the National Center of Meteorology said in a tweet.
The NCM is closely monitoring the situation.
Tropical weather situation on the Arabian Sea.#national_center_of_meteorology #UAE #tropical_situation pic.twitter.com/u8tEoHzy2M
— ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) October 24, 2019
Post Your Comments