Video of mother myna fighting with crows to protect its baby goes viral : Watch Here

In the 45-second video, the mother bird can be seen fighting the crows who have grasped the baby bird. The video shows the mother myna pecking one of the crows until it frees baby myna.

Courage comes not from the strength of the body, but from the strength of the spirit. A mother dares & believes in the spirit of motherhood to protect its child. pic.twitter.com/QaBXjvu7Rh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 22, 2019

Despite her small size, she fought relentlessly with the crows till they flew away.

“Courage comes not from the strength of the body, but from the strength of the spirit. A mother dares & believes in the spirit of motherhood to protect its child,” Nanda wrote while sharing the video.

The video has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed over 85,000 times and has garnered over 8,000 likes and 3,000 retweets. Netizens were impressed with the spirit of motherhood.