Vijay fans eat ‘mann soru’ for smooth release of Bigil

Oct 24, 2019, 04:43 pm IST
Dozens of fans of actor Vijay ate ‘Man Soru’ at a temple in Mayiladuthurai praying
for the smooth release of his upcoming film ‘Bigil’.

As Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Bigil’ is embroiled in controversies and lawsuits, fans came together to eat ‘Man Soru’ (Eating food on the floor or the ground without a plate) at the Sri Prasanna Mariamman Temple.

“We pray and wish that our Thalapathis’ film overcomes all the troubles it is facing now, gets released as scheduled this weekend for Deepavali, and becomes successful commercially. We also pray that our Thalapathi lives long without any lows in his life, “ said CS ‘Kutti’ Gopi, north district president of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ in Nagapattinam.

