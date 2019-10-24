World’s biggest under water restaurant opens: Watch Video

Hurawalhi Maldives is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. 150 Km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city’s must-see destinations.

With a spectacular underwater restaurant 5.8 meters below sea level, a luxurious pampering Duniye spa and out of this world diving with manta rays and dolphins, this stunning, all-villa resort with private infinity pools will be a magnet for couples looking for something extraordinary in a region already renowned for the amazing.

At this adult-only resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the resort provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fax machine, gift/souvenir shop.

Take a look at a wonderful beginning to my stay at Hurawalhi Resort – after a short seaplane flight from Male and beautiful welcome, I got spoilt at a spa, swam in front of my villa and finally dined at the world’s biggest all glass restaurant called 5.8 (because it’s 5.8 feet under the water surface, in the bottom of the ocean!!) STUNNING!!!!