After Maruti’s Baleno, Toyota-Maruti team up for an Electric Car

After their collaboration in Baleno, Toyota Motors and Maruti Suzuki are working on a compact battery electric vehicle (BEV). The electric vehicle is planned to be rolled out in the Indian market in 2021. The technical details of the project are not yet available.

Toyota’s top officials have confirmed the new collaboration for EV and hope the tie-up with Maruti Suzuki will help them have a firm ground on the Indian market, showing trends for a switch to electric-powered vehicles. Toyota’s EV is likely to be based on the WagonR-based EV that Maruti is currently testing, and is expected to roll on only after the Wagon R- EV