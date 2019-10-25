Akshay Kumar challenges Riteish Deshmukh and he does it perfectly: Video

A video of Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has become viral on the social media. The actor has took up the #BalaChallenge raised by the co-actor Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the video of him doing the #BalaChallenge Riteish shared, “When @akshaykumar challenged me to do the Bala dance in the middle of the road. @kritisanon @hegdepooja & captured by @kriti.kharbanda”.

Earlier Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh etc took the Bala challenge. The challenge has already taken the internet by a storm ever since the song ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ released.

Ritesh’s new film ‘Houseful 4’ with Akshay Kumar will hit the screens this year.