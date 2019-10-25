Capital punishment for 16 men for burning alive 19 year old Bangladeshi girl

A Bangladesh court handed over death sentence to 16 men for the sensational murder of a 19-year-old girl student. Nusrat Jahan Rafi a student who alleged rape allegations against the head of the religious school she studied was forced to revoke her complaints. When she braved and persisted their coercions, the group soaked her on Kerosine and set her on fire alive. The incident sparked huge public outcry and the sensational case was closely followed by Bangladeshi media.

The verdict was announced in a tightly packed courtroom.”The verdict proves that nobody will get away with murder in Bangladesh. We have the rule of law,” prosecutor Hafez Ahmed told reporters