BJP-JJP alliance to form Govt in Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party and Dushyant Chautala’s Jananayak Janta Party will form the government in Haryana, Union home minister and senior BJP leader said on Friday after hours of back and forth between the two parties.

‘We accept the mandate of the people of Haryana. Leaders of the BJP and the JJP have decided that both the parties will form a government in Haryana together. The chief minister will be from the BJP and the deputy chief minister from the JJP,’ Amit Shah said while speaking to reporters.

The Union home minister said the other contours of the government formation will be worked out on Saturday.

The announcement came after Amit Shah met with Dushyant Chautala and other leaders at his residence in the Capital after flying down from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Shah did not take questions from reporters but Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala talked about giving a stable government to the people of Haryana.

‘We will meet the governor tomorrow in Chandigarh to stake the claim to form the government in the state,’ Khattar said.

The BJP had secured 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, down from 47 in 2014. The Congress, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, came in second with 31 seats, up from the 15 seats it held in the previous assembly. Dushyant Chautala’s JJP got 10 assembly seats.

The BJP secured the support of seven lawmakers to cross the majority mark – five Independent MLAs, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala – rather than rely on Jannayak Janta Party’s Dushyant Chautala who was aspiring to be Haryana’s kingmaker.