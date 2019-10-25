BJP’s vote-share has fallen everywhere,says CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said the latest Assembly election results showed that the impact of “communal, nationalist, jingoistic, emotional propaganda” fanned by the BJP is waning while the “grim reality” of deepening economic recession is coming to the fore.

Yechury said the results also give a message to the Opposition that people are willing to vote against the BJP.

“The ground reality is asserting itself. This is the message to the leadership of Opposition parties. You better pull up your socks and get your act together. I hope the Opposition parties will take note of this message. For Opposition parties, the message is that people are willing to support you,”he added.

In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said the results to the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections and bypolls in states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala and Assam, clearly showed that the impact of communal nationalist jingoistic emotional propaganda fanned by the BJP is waning.

“Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister aggressively mounted a Hindutva nationalist campaign. In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena returned to government with a reduced majority. In Haryana, the BJP failed to win a majority. Having lost the government, the BJP will resort to its usual sordid horse-trading. The Opposition will have to get its act together to prevent such hijacking of people’s mandate,” the statement said.

Yechury said the grim reality of increasing burdens on people’s livelihood with the economic recession deepening is coming to the fore. This underlines the need for intensifying popular united struggles on people’s growing economic miseries, he said.

He said the results in Gujarat and Bihar are interesting. “In Bihar, it has been a complete anti-BJP-JDU vote,” he said.