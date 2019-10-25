CM Mamata Banerjee jogs 10km in Darjeeling hills : Watch Video

On Thursday, Banerjee took part in a 10 kilometers long march in Darjeeling hills to create awareness on the conservation of the environment. She was accompanied by senior bureaucrats, police officers and local Trinamool Congress workers in the picturesque northern Bengal hill town of Kurseong in Darjeeling district.

Banerjee marched 5km downhill from Kurseong to the Mahanadi area and then took the return route uphill to observe the International Day of Climate Action. She even interacted with the locals during the march and spoke on the issues related to environment conservation and keeping the greenery intact.

In a tweet, she also urged people to make a pledge to make every effort to save the planet through environmental conservation.