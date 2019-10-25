Facebook introduces ‘News’ tab to support journalism

Facebook began testing a new home for news in its mobile app today called Facebook News. It will roll out to a few hundred thousand users in the United States and host reporting from big publishers, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and BuzzFeed.

Facebook is paying some (but not all) participating publishers for their work, offering a welcome new revenue stream for the ever-challenged media industry — at least for as long as it lasts.

“People want and benefit from personalized experiences on Facebook, but we know there is reporting that transcends individual experience,” Facebook said in a blog post. “We want to support both.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to discuss the new tab onstage today with News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson at an event in New York City.