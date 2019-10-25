Imran Khan refuses to resign,Opposition’s anti-government ‘Azadi March’ set this month

Pakistan’s main opposition Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), is planning to organize a huge anti-government march next week to protest the policies of Imran Khan government.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan had made it clear that he will not yield to the political pressure and ‘will not resign’.In a meeting with senior journalists and analysts, Khan said that he sees a conspiracy behind JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s protest which he said is driven by a certain agenda, reported ‘Geo news’, a Pakistan TV channel. Imran Khan alleged JUI-F is getting foreign support for the huge protest march and added he is clueless about the demands of maulanas.

As the national daily “Dawn’ reports the Pak government would allow peaceful protests as long as parameters laid out by courts for lawful protest are not breached.