Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Guru Nanak University

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University on October 28 at Nankana Sahib, ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. Imran Khan will break ground for Baba Guru Nanak University at 11 a.m. on Monday.

All preparations have been completed for the ceremony in Nankana Sahib, which will see the Punjab Chief Minister, other Provincial and Federal Ministers and Foreign Ambassadors in attendance. Interior Minister Aijaz Ahmed Shah will also be present on the occasion.