Japanese minister resigns over row after gifting melons and Crabs to voters

In a manner familiar to Indians, the Japanese trade and industries minister Isshu Sugawara gifted the voters of his constituency melons, oranges, royal jelly together with crabs. He is also alleged to offer 20,000 Japanese yen to the family of a supporter

Following the allegations and the row which erupted later, Sugawara resigned from the post today. The allegations first surfaced in the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun, which said that Mr. Sugawara’s secretary had offered about 20,000 yen to the family of a constituent who had passed away.

Japan’s election law bans politicians from sending donations to voters in their home constituency.