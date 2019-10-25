New face of Pak’s minority struggle, Gulalai Ismail alleges her father is kidnapped by militia

Gulalai Ismail, the women’s rights activist and the new face of hope for the oppressed minorities in Pakistan , yesterday alleged that her father was picked by men wearing militia dress in front of Peshawar high court.“My father has been picked up by men wearing Militia dress from outside of Peshawar High Court an hour ago,” Ismail tweeted.

Gulalai who sought political asylum in the US and is staying there from September often is seen in streets of New York raising her voice against human rights violations and atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. She escaped to the US a month after she was arrested in Islamabad for organizing a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club in Islamabad.

She had raised concerns about the safety of her parents and those who helped her to escape to the US earlier. Meanwhile, a Pakistani court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Gulalai for treason and defaming national institutions. She is now a ‘proclaimed offender’ as she did not comply with the court’s order to surrender before Oct 21.