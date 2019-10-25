Pakistani intruder killed by BSF in Punjab border

A Pakistani intruder was killed by BSF personnel near Border Out Post-Bharowal in Punjab. After detecting suspicious movement in paddy fields the BSF opened fire and the infiltrator was killed in this firing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed by BSF. The BSF and security agencies are on high alert after the recent drop of weapons in an agricultural patch of land in Punjab using drones. Earlier this month, intelligence agencies informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that Pakistan “state actors” were behind the huge cache of AK-47s dropped in the fields of Punjab.