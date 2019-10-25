Latest NewsGulf

Police issues new advisory for drivers

Oct 25, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
A new advisory was issued for drivers by the Abu Dhabi police. The Abu Dhabi police has warned the drivers in the fast lane, urging them to avoid unnecessary lane changes.

The Abu Dhbai police has issued the warning on their social media handle. In the message the police has informed that driving slower than others drivers can lead to accidents.

The police has requested to use right lanes if they prefer to drive slowly.

