Police issues new advisory for drivers

A new advisory was issued for drivers by the Abu Dhabi police. The Abu Dhabi police has warned the drivers in the fast lane, urging them to avoid unnecessary lane changes.
The Abu Dhbai police has issued the warning on their social media handle. In the message the police has informed that driving slower than others drivers can lead to accidents.
The police has requested to use right lanes if they prefer to drive slowly.
#شرطة_أبوظبي تدعو السائقين في فيديو توعوي ضمن حملة #درب_السلامة إلى استخدام المسار الأيمن عند القيادة بسرعات بطيئة والالتزام بحدود السرعات المحددة على الطرق من أجل سلامتهم وسلامة مستخدمي الطريق pic.twitter.com/cgVd3uTk7r
— شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) October 24, 2019
