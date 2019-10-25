Research confirms Crows can recognize human faces and hold grudges

Some of us may know how Crows gather together to defend their territory and fend off a larger stray Eagle. This remarkably social bird is known to mourn the death of a family member and with complex rigid social structure obeyed by all members.

Now researchers had confirmed that Crows can identify individual human faces and can relate affection and grudges to them. This remarkably intelligent bird can also identify a man in disguise and launch an ‘aerial attack’ if it holds a grudge. The grudge, Crows hold is the strongest not when they are attacked, but when their nests are destroyed or even if someone poses a risk to their nests. They can even give a war cry alerting and calling nearby birds for assisting them in the attack.

The research was conducted by scientists at the University of Washington.