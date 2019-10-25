Tamil actor Sasikumar commits suicide

Tamil TV actor Sasikumar committed suicide by hanging from a tree near the Jolarpettai railway station in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on Wednesday.

While there’s no confirmation why Sasikumar was forced to take this fatal step, sources claim that the actor was going through a rough patch and was in depression due to growing debt.

According to a report in Times Of India onlookers called the police when they spotted a body hanging on the tree which was later identified to be of Sasikumar’s. As soon the police came to the spot, they called Sasikumar’s wife Raghavi who identified the body.

Sasikumar who has worked in various Tamil serials also worked as a cinematographer in the Kollywood industry had told his wife Raghavi, who also is a TV actress, that he is going to Bangalore for a trip but the actor took a bus to Vellore instead. On his way to Vellore, Sasikumar got down at Ambur and went to Jolarpettai railway station where his body was found hanging on a tree.